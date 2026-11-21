Share Follow GOAL on Google

Saudi football legend Hussein Abdulghani believes that Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, is the biggest problem in the team, following the defeat in the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli.

Advertisement

Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 3-1 at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday evening, in a game postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn Saudi League.

After the match, Hussein Abdulghani told the "Nadina" programme on "MBC 1": "Everyone knows what Al-Nassr's problem is, but they are making themselves blind to it."

He went further: "Everyone agrees that Ronaldo was a great player and so on, but put that to one side. The question is: is he a useful player for the team at the moment, especially in closely contested matches?"

Fellow Saudi football legend Mohammed Noor pushed back: "Ronaldo plays as a striker, and a striker's role on the pitch is to score goals."

Advertisement Advertisement

Hussein Abdulghani wasn't having it: "Scoring goals is not a striker's only role. There are other duties. He cannot score a goal and then be a weak spot in the team for the rest of the match."

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League Matches Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha FanCode

Then came a direct question for Mohammed Noor: "Would you want Ronaldo playing for Al-Ittihad now?" Noor's answer: "No."

Abdulghani pressed on: "We are talking in technical terms. Ronaldo is a big player, but he is no longer able to add anything. Al-Nassr need a striker with individual solutions, not someone who is simply there for the sake of being there for the full 90 minutes."

Advertisement

He went on: "And let's tell the truth: let the Al-Nassr fans pray that Ronaldo scores his 1,000th goal, and let this matter be over with."

Abdulghani also dismissed the idea that Ronaldo's 1,000th career goal would amount to an achievement for Al-Nassr, insisting the club would gain nothing from it.

Advertisement

He asked: "What will Al-Nassr gain from Ronaldo scoring his 1,000th goal? Will that be a trophy for them?" Mohammed Noor replied: "The club's name will be linked to the player when he achieves this feat."

Abdulghani's final word went beyond one game: "I am not just talking about the Al-Ahli match, but about every match since the start of the season. Nobody says it for fear of Ronaldo's fans, but he is a negative player for Al-Nassr, and those who disagree with me are well known."

Advertisement

Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr's first goal in the 14th minute, capitalising on a costly error by Al-Ahli's French midfielder Valentin Atangana.

Fellow Portuguese Samu Costa, the Al-Nassr midfielder, pressed Atangana in midfield and stole the ball. It found its way to Ronaldo, who fired first time past Al-Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Advertisement

It was Ronaldo's first goal since he retired from international football on Thursday 5 November earlier this month. He hadn't played a single match in the meantime.

The strike also made Ronaldo Al-Nassr's all-time top scorer in Clasicos against Al-Ahli in the Roshn Saudi Pro League, according to statistics provider Opta.

Advertisement

That was his fifth Clasico goal against Al-Ahli in the Roshn Saudi League, drawing him level with former Al-Nassr stars Mohammad Al-Sahlawi and Brazil's Anderson Talisca.

Ronaldo now has 9 goals in this season's Roshn Saudi League. That puts him outright second in the scoring charts, 5 behind Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney.

Advertisement

The march towards 1,000 goes on, too. His strike against Al-Ahli was the 986th of his career, leaving him just 14 short of a historic, unprecedented milestone.

It wasn't all good news. In the 18th minute Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up for a penalty and sent Al-Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way, only to watch the ball smack against the right-hand post.

Advertisement

According to Opta, Ronaldo has now missed both penalties he has taken in this season's Roshn Saudi League. The first came against goalkeeper Marcin Bulka during the 1-0 win over Neom on 20 October.

That's as many as he missed in the whole of last season's Roshn Saudi League, when he converted 6 of 8 spot kicks.

Advertisement

It's also the first time Ronaldo has missed two penalties in a row in the Roshn Saudi League since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, following the termination of his contract with Manchester United.