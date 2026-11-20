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Al-Ahli took advantage of a slip by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, to turn the tables on him in the Clasico in the Saudi Roshn League.

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Al-Ahli beat their traditional rivals Al-Nassr 3-1 at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday, in a fixture held over from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Al-Nassr ahead in the 14th minute , pouncing on a costly error from Al-Ahli's French midfielder Valentin Atangana.

Fellow Portuguese Samu Costa, the Al-Nassr midfielder, pressed Atangana in midfield and won the ball. It found its way to Ronaldo, who struck first time past Al-Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Al-Nassr won a penalty in the 16th minute when Al-Ahli right-back Saeed Baatiya tripped their young left-back Awad Aman inside the area.

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Ronaldo stepped up in the 18th minute and sent Mendy the wrong way. The ball struck the right-hand post.

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Dejected and angry, the Portuguese star began blaming himself. He had passed up the chance to give Al-Nassr a two-goal lead inside the first 20 minutes.

Al-Ahli almost punished him straight away. In the 31st minute, their Turkish defender Merih Demiral put the ball in the Al-Nassr net.

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Brazilian Bento, the Riyadh side's goalkeeper, misjudged his run off the line and the ball dropped to Demiral in front of an empty goal. He headed it in.

Argentine referee Facundo Tello had given the goal, but he went to the video review and then disallowed it, ruling that Al-Ahli midfielder Ziyad Al-Johani had obstructed Bento.

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Al-Ahli's Dutch head coach Marino Bosic was furious. He argued with the referee, insisting the goal was legitimate.

Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno soon eased Al-Ahli's pain. In the first minute of first-half stoppage time, he hit a powerful strike from outside the area that Bento couldn't stop.

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Demiral was in the thick of it again after the break, winning a penalty for Al-Ahli in the 67th minute.

He received a cross inside the area and Al-Nassr striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan tried to get to him, but the Turkish defender went to ground appealing for a spot-kick.

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The Argentine referee initially waved away the Al-Ahli players' appeals. Then he went to the video review for a closer look and awarded a penalty to Al-Ahli.

English striker Ivan Toney made no mistake. He fired the penalty powerfully to the right of Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, who couldn't reach it, to score the Jeddah side's second goal in the 71st minute.

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The knockout blow landed in the 75th minute. Al-Ahli's Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan swung in a corner and Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez headed home the Jeddah side's third.

Al-Ahli controlled the rest of the match to seal a precious Clasico win.

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The victory takes Al-Ahli to 24 points and fourth place in the Saudi league table, 4 points behind third-placed Al-Nassr, who stay on 28 points.