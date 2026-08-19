Real Madrid presented their new signing Bernardo Silva today, Wednesday, at the club's sporting city headquarters, with club president Florentino Pérez and honorary president José Martínez "Pirri" in attendance.

According to the official website of the Whites "Pérez welcomed the Portuguese player inside the boardroom, before Silva signed his contract with the club, which runs for two seasons until 30 June 2028".





Silva then collected two gifts: a miniature replica of Real Madrid's stadium and a watch, along with the team shirt bearing his name and the number 20".









He becomes Real Madrid's latest arrival of the summer window, joining the project of José Mourinho, who has returned to lead the Whites.

Mourinho trusts the Portuguese. He sees him as a player who can bring greater experience and flexibility to the midfield, especially after the club failed to land Rodri, who moved to Barcelona.









According to Marca "Silva may start in Real Madrid's first La Liga match against Espanyol, alongside Federico Valverde, given that Aurélien Tchouaméni is not fully fit".