Naif Masoud, the Al-Ahli Saudi player, caught his teammates and coaching staff off guard as the squad settled into their hotel ahead of Saturday evening's clash with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

With dinner done, Masoud made a beeline for a piano in the hotel and launched into a surprise performance in front of his teammates. The room quickly filled with amazement and admiration.

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He sat down and started to play, leaving his teammates stunned. None of them had expected the player to have such musical skill, and the place turned into a small stage far removed from the business of match preparation.

Playing the piano wasn't enough for Masoud. He added his voice too, delivering a performance that revealed a talent well beyond football, and everyone in the hotel lapped it up.

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The quality of his voice and his style at the keys dazzled those watching. A number of Al-Ahli players, coaching staff and hotel workers pulled out their phones to capture the moment, swept up in the admiration.

His spontaneous show became a charming, standout scene at Al-Ahli's camp before the Sundowns match. Having stolen the spotlight with an unexpected talent, he will now hope to do it again, this time on the pitch when the big game kicks off.