Mohamed Salah continued his fine form in the Trabzonspor shirt, opening the scoring against Amed Sportif on Monday evening in the third round of the Turkish league.

The Egyptian star struck early to give his side the lead, netting in the 11th minute and once again proving his attacking worth since his summer move to the Turkish club.

His goal came on a sudden break. Salah went clear from around the halfway line and beat the opposition goalkeeper to find the net.









It caps a blazing start to life in the Turkish league. Salah scored both goals in Trabzonspor's 2-1 win over Basaksehir in the previous round.









The Egypt captain has now racked up three goals in his opening matches with Trabzonspor. He came off the bench in the opening-round draw with Kasimpasa before shining in his first start against Basaksehir.

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