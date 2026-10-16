Yasser Al-Qahtani, the Saudi football legend, has recalled memories of his duel with Wael Gomaa, the former Al-Ahly and Egypt defender, which ended with him suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Speaking to Saudi Arabia's "Thmanyah" channels, Al-Qahtani said: "I faced Wael Gomaa when he had a shaved head, during the best period for the Egyptian national team."

He explained: "We played Egypt in a friendly before facing South Korea in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers. They were an abnormally strong side and managed to beat us by a single goal."

The striker added: "I couldn't beat him (Wael Gomaa) to a single ball, and in the end he dislocated my shoulder unintentionally."

And he concluded: "I love him as a person and a dear friend, but also as a player. He was strong, he had personality, and he won the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt three times in a row, but he was wronged by not qualifying for the World Cup."