Video: Güler-style, Félix destroys Neom's net and rescues Ronaldo

João Félix continued his fine form in the Al-Nassr shirt on Tuesday evening, lashing a rocket into the Neom net in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

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His goal could not have come at a better time. Compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo had endured a miserable night, wasting several chances including a penalty, and the criticism was pouring in from fans across social media.

In the 61st minute, Félix collected a superb pass and unleashed a thunderous strike that nestled in the Neom net. Al-Nassr erupted. The goal handed his side a real lift and took the heat off Ronaldo after those glaring misses.









What caught the eye was how closely it resembled Arda Güler's effort for Real Madrid against Sevilla in the ninth round of the Spanish league. The technique and the sheer power of the shot were strikingly similar, a scene that instantly recalled the Turkish star's goal.

Félix keeps posting impressive numbers since arriving at Al-Nassr. This strike took him to 9 goal contributions in 11 matches across all competitions, with 5 goals and 4 assists, underlining just how much he adds to the attack.