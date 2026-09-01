Germany's Karim Adeyemi landed himself in an amusing situation after Barcelona's match against Rayo Vallecano. Told to take part in extra training once the game had finished, the forward wandered onto the pitch wearing sandals rather than football boots, and the television cameras caught every second of it.

DAZN's cameras picked up the 25-year-old heading over to fitness coach Pepe Conde to join the extra session for substitutes and those short of minutes. Conde spotted the problem straight away. The German forward had turned up in completely the wrong footwear.

A mild ticking-off followed. Conde sent Adeyemi back to the dressing room to put on his boots so he could train properly and safely.

Gerard Martín and Eric García watched it all unfold. Adeyemi and the fitness coach shared a brief word before the player hurried off to follow Conde's instructions.

Minutes later, he was back. Boots on, Adeyemi rejoined the session with his teammates and got on with the programme without any further fuss.

Barcelona run these extra sessions after matches as part of a wider physical plan, aimed mainly at players who did not feature or saw limited minutes. The idea is to keep them sharp and make up for the workload their teammates racked up during the game.