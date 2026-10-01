Video: Germany secure their first win under Klopp

Germany got their first win under new coach Jurgen Klopp on Thursday, beating Serbia 2-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the third round of the League A group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

The hosts came flying out of the blocks, peppering Serbia's goal with attempt after attempt. Nick Woltemade spurned a header from close range.

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The breakthrough came on 39 minutes. Bayern Munich's Tom Bischof pounced on a loose ball that had rebounded off the post to break the deadlock.





Klopp's side kept the pressure on after the restart and doubled their lead through Liverpool forward Florian Wirtz. He brought the ball under control superbly before slotting it home on 61 minutes.

Germany stayed on top for the rest of the night. Serbia never threatened Bayern Munich goalkeeper Jonas Urbig's goal, and the game finished 2-0 to Jurgen Klopp's men.

Victory restored some balance for Germany, who had drawn 1-1 away to the Netherlands before suffering a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Greece in their opening two rounds of the UEFA Nations League.

The win takes Germany to 4 points and third place in the group. The Netherlands sit second on 5 points, Greece lead the way with 7, and Serbia prop up the table without a point.

The Netherlands produced a comeback of their own on Thursday, rescuing a 2-2 draw on Greek soil after falling two goals behind.



