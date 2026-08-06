Gavi kept his word. The Barcelona midfielder made good on a promise after Spain won the 2026 World Cup, staged in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Spain climbed to the summit of world football for the second time in their history, snatching a precious 1-0 win over Argentina in the final of the 2026 World Cup. The match stretched into extra time at the "New York New Jersey" stadium.

Before the tournament, the Barcelona midfielder had vowed to dye his hair pink if Spain lifted the trophy. Sure enough, he headed straight to the hairdresser to transform his look.

Gavi revealed the change himself on Instagram, posting two photos of his bold new style.

"A man who keeps his word", he captioned the pictures, which show off his freshly dyed light pink hair.









His hairdresser shared the details of the makeover alongside Gavi's post.

The player didn't hesitate to shave his head, lighten his hair and dye it pink. Lamine Yamal wasted no time reacting, dropping laughing and crying emojis in the comments.

A few days of holiday remain before Gavi rejoins Barcelona. The Andalusian is due to report to the training camp on 12 August, alongside his national team colleagues, to begin preparation for the new season. He arrives fresh from the World Cup, sporting a striking new look, hoping to carry his brilliance into another campaign with Barça.







