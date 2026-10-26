Video: from London: a message of support for Harry Kane before the decisive moments

Harry Kane has received fresh backing from within Bayern Munich ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony. His Colombian team-mate Luis Diaz has named him his favourite to win the award, with the German club's delegation now arrived in London.

Asked which player he saw as the strongest contender for the Ballon d'Or, Diaz answered quickly and without hesitation: "The favourite? Harry, always Harry," according to a video posted by the "El Chiringuito" account on X.

Kane and Diaz touched down in the British capital alongside a host of Bayern Munich stars, among them Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano, Lennart Karl and Klara Buhl.

The backing goes beyond his team-mates. Club president Herbert Hainer and chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen have also joined the Bayern delegation in London for the ceremony, and confidence inside the club in Kane's chances runs high.

Win it, and Kane would become the first Bayern Munich player to lift the Ballon d'Or since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.