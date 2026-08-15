Saudi media figure Khalid al-Shanif has revealed for the first time the club he will support in the new season of the Roshn League 2026-2027.

Al-Shanif directed a message to Khalid al-Atawi, the new head coach of Al-Fateh, wishing him success and announcing his backing. Al-Atawi had been one of the guests on his programme "Dawrina Ghair" on the "Al-Saudiya" channel last season.

"Best of luck in your stint with Al-Fateh, and you are capable, God willing, of putting Al-Fateh in its natural place," al-Shanif said in his message.

He added: "For me, I am not supporting Al-Fateh because of Khalid al-Atawi, I will be an Al-Fateh fan 100% this season because of him, not because they will face Al-Nassr, but for the sake of al-Atawi."

Al-Fateh begin their campaign under al-Atawi today, Saturday, when they face Al-Nassr at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh in the first round of the competition.

Al-Atawi had been a candidate to lead the Saudi national team at the 2026 World Cup as successor to Frenchman Hervé Renard. The task eventually went to Greek coach Georgios Donis.