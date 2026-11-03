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Atletico de Madrid v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
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Video: fatal error hands Bayern the lead against Atletico, as Simeone intervenes immediately

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
L. Karl
R. Le Normand
Spain
Germany

Bayern Munich triumph at the Metropolitano

Bayern Munich led Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Metropolitano Stadium in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, the Bavarians punishing a fatal error from defender Robin Le Normand early in the second half.

The breakthrough arrived in the 54th minute. Le Normand took the ball inside his own area and dithered, failing to pass or clear the danger. Young Lennart Karl pounced, nicked it off him and slotted home to cash in on an unexpected gift from the Spanish side.

Diego Simeone reacted without delay. The Atleti coach threw on three substitutes at once in a bid to haul his side back into the game. Le Normand paid for his mistake with the hook, Koke replacing him, while Alexander Sorloth and Alex Baena made way for Ademola Lookman and Lee Kang-in.

Both teams had come into the night chasing a better league-phase position. Bayern went into the game 15th on 5 points after three rounds, a single point behind an Atletico Madrid side sitting 18th.

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