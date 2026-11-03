Bayern Munich led Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Metropolitano Stadium in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, the Bavarians punishing a fatal error from defender Robin Le Normand early in the second half.

The breakthrough arrived in the 54th minute. Le Normand took the ball inside his own area and dithered, failing to pass or clear the danger. Young Lennart Karl pounced, nicked it off him and slotted home to cash in on an unexpected gift from the Spanish side.

Diego Simeone reacted without delay. The Atleti coach threw on three substitutes at once in a bid to haul his side back into the game. Le Normand paid for his mistake with the hook, Koke replacing him, while Alexander Sorloth and Alex Baena made way for Ademola Lookman and Lee Kang-in.

Both teams had come into the night chasing a better league-phase position. Bayern went into the game 15th on 5 points after three rounds, a single point behind an Atletico Madrid side sitting 18th.