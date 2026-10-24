Tunisia's Espérance have booked their place in the group stage of the 2026-2027 CAF Champions League for the 11th time in a row, after beating visitors Al-Sweihli of Libya 3-1 on penalties, following their 1-0 win in normal time at the Rades Olympic Stadium.

The two sides finished level 1-1 on aggregate. Al-Sweihli had won by the same scoreline in the first leg in Misrata, but Espérance sealed their qualification thanks to a standout performance from goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said.

Imed Faraj scored Espérance's only goal in the seventh minute, pouncing on a defensive error to hand his side an early advantage.

Al-Sweihli's defence held firm to the final whistle, soaking up pressure from the hosts and seeing out several missed chances.

The shootout settled it. Al-Sweihli missed three of their attempts, while Lucas Ribeiro, Moez Haj Ali and Adam Alilat all scored for Espérance. The Tunisian side have now reached the group stage every season since 2016-2017, lifting the trophy in 2018 and 2019.