Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1067674102.jpgXinhua
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Video: draw settles Iraq and Oman clash in "Gulf 27"

Iraq vs Oman
Iraq
Oman
Gulf Cup
Iraq
Oman

Early excitement in the tournament

Iraq and Oman shared the spoils in a lively 1-1 draw at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Wednesday, in the first round of the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Iraq needed just six minutes to break the deadlock. Mohammed Qasim collected the ball inside the penalty area and lashed it into the net with a powerful left-footed strike.



Oman hit back through Nasser Al-Rawahi in the 67th minute. He surged down the left before finding the net with a clever finish.




Both sides walk away with their first point of the group stage. Saudi Arabia's clash with Kuwait in the same group follows later tonight.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google