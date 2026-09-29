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FBL-WC-2026-AFC-KOR-OMAAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: dramatic win: Oman turn the tables on Kuwait to close out the Gulf Cup 27 group stage

Oman vs Kuwait
Oman
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
Oman
Kuwait

Oman produced a stunning comeback to beat Kuwait 3-1 in a pulsating finale to the opening round of Group A at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

To boost their qualification hopes, Oman needed to win and hope Iraq slipped up against Saudi Arabia.

Their evening started badly. Shabib Al-Khaldi struck for Kuwait in the sixth minute to leave Oman's Reds chasing the game early on.



Tarik Sektioui's side couldn't find a way back before the break.

The turnaround came in the 65th minute. Nasser Al-Rawahi levelled things up and lit the fuse.



Oman refused to let up. Al-Rawahi struck again in the 81st minute, grabbing his second of the night to put his side ahead.



Three minutes later he turned provider. Al-Rawahi swung in a set piece that found the head of Musab Al-Shaqsi, who nodded home the third to lift the team to 4 points, level with Iraq.


Nothing separates Oman and Iraq. They are level on points, goals and fair play (number of cards), so a draw will be held tonight to decide who joins Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals.

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