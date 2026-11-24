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Borussia Dortmund made the most of their improved display at the start of the second half to get back into their game against Arsenal, scoring an equaliser at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

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Maximilian Beier struck in the 55th minute, finishing off a superb move started by young defender João Gado. Gado drove forward from deep in his own half, getting past the pressure of Christos Tzolis before surging into attacking areas.

The 19-year-old showed real vision. He kept carrying the ball deep into Arsenal's half, then released Beier with perfect timing to give his team-mate a run at the London side's defence.

Beier took it near the edge of the box and cleverly shook off Gabriel Magalhães. He shifted the ball onto his favoured left foot and fired a precise low shot past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to make it 1-1.

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It was redemption for the German forward. He'd missed a clear-cut chance just minutes earlier, in the 48th minute, but he turned his side's second-half improvement into a goal that put the game back to square one.

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That took Beier to three goals in 18 appearances across all competitions in the 2026-27 season. Before the Arsenal game, his season statistics showed two Bundesliga goals and three assists.

His Champions League account is finally open. Beier had drawn a blank in four previous appearances in the competition this season, playing 188 minutes before facing the English side, and scored on his fifth.

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Dortmund now have 34 goals in all competitions this season, eight of them in the Champions League.

Arsenal had led from the tenth minute, when Viktor Gyökeres capitalised on a pass from Noni Madueke. Dortmund imposed themselves far better after the break, though, and earned an equaliser that reignited the contest.

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