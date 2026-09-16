Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Video documents the end of the half-million-euro war between the Real Madrid duo

F. Valverde
A. Tchouameni
Real Madrid
Uruguay
France

The dispute is over.

Aurélien Tchouaméni and Fede Valverde have turned the page on one of the most tense chapters in the Real Madrid dressing room last season. The pair lined up together at the heart of midfield last Tuesday, a public reconciliation that ended months of estrangement.

The Valdebebas row: the most expensive fine in Madrid

Their behaviour off the pitch, not their displays on it, defined the end of last season. The two players became embroiled in a row that lasted two full days at the Valdebebas sports city, during which the Uruguayan is alleged to have fallen and injured his head.

The club responded by opening disciplinary proceedings and fining each player 500,000 euros, the highest fine seen at Real Madrid in recent times. It sent a clear message: discipline comes above all else.

Back together, and the World Cup calms the atmosphere

Months passed. The atmosphere cooled as the world turned its attention to the World Cup, and on Tuesday the two lined up together once again, both starting in the holding role.

Arda Güler's brilliance lit up a cohesive team display, and neither man tried to stand out more than expected. Both kept their focus firmly on the collective effort.

LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums

The closing moment settles the debate

The real moment came at the final whistle. As the team secured the win "in the final moments", Tchouaméni and Valverde shared a warm embrace and congratulated each other on the job done. The scene confirmed their relationship, at least publicly, has returned to normal, letting Real Madrid close the chapter on the crisis for good.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google