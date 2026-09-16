Aurélien Tchouaméni and Fede Valverde have turned the page on one of the most tense chapters in the Real Madrid dressing room last season. The pair lined up together at the heart of midfield last Tuesday, a public reconciliation that ended months of estrangement.

The Valdebebas row: the most expensive fine in Madrid

Their behaviour off the pitch, not their displays on it, defined the end of last season. The two players became embroiled in a row that lasted two full days at the Valdebebas sports city, during which the Uruguayan is alleged to have fallen and injured his head.

The club responded by opening disciplinary proceedings and fining each player 500,000 euros, the highest fine seen at Real Madrid in recent times. It sent a clear message: discipline comes above all else.

Back together, and the World Cup calms the atmosphere

Months passed. The atmosphere cooled as the world turned its attention to the World Cup, and on Tuesday the two lined up together once again, both starting in the holding role.

Arda Güler's brilliance lit up a cohesive team display, and neither man tried to stand out more than expected. Both kept their focus firmly on the collective effort.

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The closing moment settles the debate

The real moment came at the final whistle. As the team secured the win "in the final moments", Tchouaméni and Valverde shared a warm embrace and congratulated each other on the job done. The scene confirmed their relationship, at least publicly, has returned to normal, letting Real Madrid close the chapter on the crisis for good.