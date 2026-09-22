Real Madrid winger Yan Diomande has sparked a wave of controversy in Spain after appearing in a live broadcast on TikTok just hours after his side's 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid. The Ivorian has faced mounting pressure since his summer move to the Spanish giants.

According to "Foot Mercato", Diomande's appearance came at a sensitive moment. He joined Real Madrid from Leipzig for 140 million euros, a fee that has made him the focus of fans and the media since his very first match with the team.

Diomande still produced a striking performance in the derby defeat, at a time when Vinicius Junior faces ongoing criticism for his declining level on the left wing.

Hours after the final whistle, the winger went live on TikTok and answered a question about his transfer fee. "They will always criticise us, but we keep improving," he said, while music linked to the 140 million euro deal played in the background.

Real Madrid fans and the Spanish media hit back swiftly and angrily. Plenty of followers felt his appearance and dancing during the broadcast was not appropriate after the defeat in the capital derby, especially given the huge pressure surrounding him because of his high transfer fee.

One Real Madrid supporter left a comment on the clip: "Honestly, I can't believe no one is telling this lad what he's doing by posting a video on TikTok after losing the derby, as if he doesn't care about it at all."

Another drew a comparison between Diomande's behaviour and what Lamine Yamal does after Barcelona defeats. The spotlight on the Ivorian keeps growing, and he now has to prove himself worthy of the record deal and the great expectations placed on him since his arrival at Real Madrid.