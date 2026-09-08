Video: describing the referee as "stupid": will Ivan Toney face a ban?

England international Ivan Toney faces a possible suspension after verbally abusing the referee during Al-Ahli's Saudi Roshn League clash with Al-Qadsiah.

Al-Qadsiah edged Al-Ahli 3-2 on Tuesday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The final whistle sparked the flashpoint. Toney marched straight up to American referee Ismail Elfath to protest that time had been called before the added minutes had run out.

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Cameras caught the English striker mid-rant at the official. "Are you stupid?" he said.

Toney kept up the tirade until teammate Mohamed Sulaiman Bakr stepped in to drag him away, wary that the referee might hand him a punishment.

The frustration cut deep for a reason. Toney had scored both of Al-Ahli's goals against Al-Qadsiah, yet even his brace couldn't spare them a third defeat this season.