Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Video: describing the referee as "stupid": will Ivan Toney face a ban?

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
I. Toney
Saudi Arabia
England

A new crisis threatens "the Elegant"

England international Ivan Toney faces a possible suspension after verbally abusing the referee during Al-Ahli's Saudi Roshn League clash with Al-Qadsiah.

Al-Qadsiah edged Al-Ahli 3-2 on Tuesday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The final whistle sparked the flashpoint. Toney marched straight up to American referee Ismail Elfath to protest that time had been called before the added minutes had run out.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH

Cameras caught the English striker mid-rant at the official. "Are you stupid?" he said.

Toney kept up the tirade until teammate Mohamed Sulaiman Bakr stepped in to drag him away, wary that the referee might hand him a punishment.

The frustration cut deep for a reason. Toney had scored both of Al-Ahli's goals against Al-Qadsiah, yet even his brace couldn't spare them a third defeat this season.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google