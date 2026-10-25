Inter Milan snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Sunday in the eighth round of Serie A, with two late goals from France's Marcus Thuram and Piotr Zielinski turning the game on its head.

Alejandro Jimenez had put Fiorentina ahead in the 65th minute with a rocket of a strike. The Nerazzurri goalkeeper only saw it once it was in the net.

Thuram levelled for Inter in the 90th minute. Then Zielinski buried a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time to grab three precious points for the hosts.

That goal did more than rescue Inter. Thuram became the third player in the club's history to score in at least seven consecutive home league matches since the introduction of three points for a win.

According to Opta, the French striker joins Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, who scored in seven consecutive matches at Inter's ground in 2021, and Italy's Christian Vieri, who holds the record with goals in 11 straight matches in 2003.

Inter moved up to 22 points after a seventh win in eight matches, with one draw alongside it. They finish the round level on points with Lazio but ahead on goal difference.

Fiorentina, by contrast, remain stuck on four points. A sixth defeat in eight matches, against one win and one draw, leaves them deep in early-season trouble.