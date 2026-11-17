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Al-Ittihad's Portuguese defender Danilo Pereira has expressed his satisfaction with what the team achieved during the current international break under German coach Jens Fissing.

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Speaking to Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" on Tuesday, Pereira said: "We needed the international break, especially as we were competing in three domestic and continental competitions."

He added: "The congested fixture schedule and the injuries we suffered had a negative effect on us, so the international break served as an opportunity for the coach to put his stamp and his ideas on the team, and to analyse the positives and the negatives that need correcting."

He continued: "The international break was positive, especially as some players were injured. We would have liked all the players to be here, but they are with their national teams. We want to put things right and show ourselves in a positive light."

He concluded: "Our aspirations and ambitions are not far off, but we are focusing on what is immediately ahead, starting with the next match in the AFC Champions League Elite, and I hope it will mark a good start for us."

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That match is against Uzbek side Pakhtakor. Al-Ittihad host them at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah next Monday in round five of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase, West group.

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They sit 10th in the West group on just 4 points, with one win, one draw and two defeats.

At home, the picture is much brighter. Al-Ittihad are fourth in the Saudi league on 24 points from 7 wins, 3 draws and one defeat, 6 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

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They're also through to the last 16 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup after beating Al-Najma 3-0 in the round of 32, and they face Al-Jabalain on Tuesday 12 January next year.

German coach Jens Fissing's job is to get Al-Ittihad back on track after a disappointing season under his Portuguese predecessor Sergio Conceição, who failed to deliver a single trophy.

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Al-Ittihad finished fifth in the league and almost missed out on this season's AFC Champions League Elite altogether. Only a change to the format, which handed the Roshn League's fifth-placed side a play-off spot, kept them in.

The Jeddah side also crashed out of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup in the semi-finals, beaten on penalties by Al-Kholood in a major upset.

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In Asia, Japan's Machida Zelvia knocked them out in last season's AFC Champions League Elite quarter-finals with a 1-0 win.

This season has brought some improvement, particularly in the Roshn League. Al-Ittihad went unbeaten through their first 9 rounds until traditional rivals Al-Hilal ended the run.

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That form hasn't carried over to Asia, though. The team are struggling badly, and unless they turn things around quickly, they could miss out on the top 8 places that qualify for the last 16.

Al-Ittihad dream of a first continental title in more than 20 years. They last won the AFC Champions League in 2005, the second of their two triumphs.