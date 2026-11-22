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Atalanta held visitors Inter Milan to a thrilling 4-4 draw on Sunday evening in round 12 of Serie A at the New Balance Stadium.

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It took Francesco Pio Esposito just 16 minutes to break the deadlock and put Inter Milan ahead.

Esposito was at it again in the 33rd minute, doubling his tally and Inter's lead with a well-placed header.

Atalanta hit back quickly. Elif Elmas drilled a powerful strike home in the 53rd minute, and the Nerazzurri went in at the break 2-1 up.

Esposito wasted little time after the restart. In the 52nd minute he completed his hat-trick, finishing off a pass from Marcus Thuram for his third.

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Atalanta refused to fold. Charles De Ketelaere's superb header in the 72nd minute cut the gap again.

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Four minutes later, Zappacosta handled and Inter had a penalty. Petar Sučić stepped up and converted to make it 4-2 to the Nerazzurri.

Then De Ketelaere struck again. His powerful shot in the 80th minute brought his second of the night and the hosts' third.

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The hosts won a penalty of their own, and Franck Kessié converted it in the 90+2 minute to equalise and complete Atalanta's fightback.

Inter Milan move on to 29 points in third place in the Serie A table, while Atalanta sit 12th on 15 points.