VIDEO: Bukayo Saka opens up on all things Arsenal, his special relationship with Mikel Arteta & more in the Beast Mode On Podcast Exclusive B. Saka Arsenal Premier League A. Akinfenwa England

Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka joins Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast as the England forward opens up on his journey from the Gunners' Hale End academy all the way to the first team and captaining the Premier League leaders. The 24-year-old also reveals his burning desire to win trophies with the north Londoners and discusses his close relationship with Mikel Arteta among many other topics in a truly unmissable episode of the show.