Refereeing controversy marred the opening fixture of the Spanish second division season between Atletico Albacete and Real Madrid C. Royal Club fans protested after the referee showed only a yellow card to Atletico Albacete's Javi Navarro for a strong challenge on Gabri Valero.

Real Madrid TV argued the challenge merited a sending off, claiming the player "lost his temper" during the incident, a clear swipe at the referee for settling on a yellow.

Valero, who had trained with Real Madrid's first team under José Mourinho during pre-season, picked up an injury from the challenge. He needed treatment before he could continue.

Replays showed Navarro was late to pull out of the challenge, which made the contact look more forceful. Real Madrid's fans demanded a harsher punishment, convinced the incident amounted to unsporting behaviour worthy of a red.

That decision reignited a familiar grievance. Real Madrid supporters believe such errors are repeated against the club's teams at every level, even in matches involving the academy sides.