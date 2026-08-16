Vinicius Junior stole the spotlight during Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Schalke. The Brazilian found himself in a direct confrontation with the German side's fans, who jeered him throughout his time on the pitch and prompted a response that drew plenty of attention.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", the crowd jeered Vinicius almost every time he touched the ball, even though he had never played at Schalke's stadium or faced the German side before. The reactions against him continued right up to the moment he was substituted in the second half.

Rather than take the bait, the Brazilian star responded in his own way. He settled for quick glances at the fans and smiled more than once, before blowing a kiss towards the section jeering at him.

That moment became one of the standout scenes of the match. Vinicius handled the hostile atmosphere with visible calm, turning the jeers into a chance to show he was unaffected by the pressure from the stands instead of being dragged into any friction with the terraces.

Away from the noise, Vinicius delivered an influential performance in the win over Schalke. Real wrapped up their preparations for the new season in high spirits, and the Brazilian again proved he can handle the pressure around him in his own way.