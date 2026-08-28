Defending champions Bayern Munich kicked off the 2026-2027 Bundesliga season with a crushing 5-1 win over visitors Stuttgart on Friday evening at the Allianz Arena.

Stuttgart started with real intent through the opening quarter of an hour. Then Bayern struck. Kimmich whipped in a precise corner to the near post on 21 minutes, Dayot Upamecano slipped his marker and headed home from the set piece.





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The visitors roared back after the break. Josha Vagnoman levelled in the 52nd minute, pouncing on a rebound on the edge of the box and lashing it into the top right corner.

Bayern hit back within three minutes. Kimmich slid a ball into the area for Michael Olise, who drove it low into the bottom left corner to make it 2-1 and restore the Bavarians' lead.

Two minutes later came the third, courtesy of friendly fire. Vagnoman turned Alphonso Davies' cross into his own net as he tried to clear it.

Stuttgart's tempo drained away after that. The hosts made it four when Moroccan international Ismael Saibari danced through with a superb run and dribble before rolling it across to Aleksandar Pavlovic, who slotted home with ease from in front of goal.

Saibari had come on as a substitute for Nathaniel Brown in the 61st minute.

Luis Diaz rounded off the five-goal rout in the 90+2 minute, going one-on-one with the keeper after another magical pass from Saibari.

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