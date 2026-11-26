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A Saudi pundit has sparked controversy after revealing what he sees as a hint that Dutch coach Marino Pušić could be sacked as Al-Ahli head coach in the coming period.

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Al-Ahli host Al-Taawoun at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah tomorrow, Saturday, in the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League.

On Thursday, the club posted a graphic on their official "X" account announcing the time of the pre-match press conference, which Pušić will hold this Friday afternoon in the club's conference hall.

Saudi pundit Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi spotted something strange about it. Speaking on the programme "Nadina" on "MBC 1", he pointed out that the graphic didn't feature a picture of Pušić, and the tweet that came with it didn't mention his name.

Al-Humaidi then showed earlier Al-Ahli tweets announcing press conferences, in which Pušić's picture appeared as normal. He read the change as a sign that a sacking could come within the next few hours.

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The speculation comes with Al-Ahli supporters venting their fury at the Dutch coach over the team's recent slump in results.

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Fans had already launched a forceful social media campaign under the slogan "Pušić's departure is our demand", calling for the Dutch coach's removal given the poor results the team are currently suffering.

That campaign gathered pace after Al-Shabab thrashed Al-Ahli 6-1 in the 12th round of the Saudi Pro League.

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A 3-1 win over visitors Al-Nassr last Friday at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, in the postponed ninth-round fixture of the Saudi Pro League, briefly eased the criticism.

It didn't last. The anger flared up again after a surprise 3-2 defeat to Qatar's Al-Shamal last Monday, on the fifth matchday of the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Some reports had suggested the Al-Ahli board wanted to sack Pušić before the Clasico against Al-Nassr. The club's financial crisis and the large release clause in the Dutch coach's contract stopped them.

Pušić took over as Al-Ahli head coach last August, succeeding German coach Matthias Jaissle, who left unexpectedly to take charge of Newcastle United.

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In charge of the Jeddah side, Pušić has overseen 18 matches, winning 11, drawing two and losing five.

Al-Ahli sit fourth in the Saudi Pro League table with 24 points from eight wins and four defeats, a full six points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

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In Asia, they're seventh in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite with eight points, from two wins, two draws and one defeat.

In the King's Cup, Al-Ahli beat Al-Anwar 2-1 to get through the round of 32. Next up is Al-Ula in the round of 16 on Monday 11 January at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina.