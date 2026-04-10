Ligue 1 saw an unexpected, amusing incident during Olympique de Marseille’s match against Metz, featuring French defender Benjamin Pavard and the referee.

During a challenge, Pavard accidentally collided with the referee, and the pair tumbled to the ground together, prompting immediate laughter from the crowd and viewers.

The clip quickly went viral, with fans dubbing it one of the round’s funniest moments because it unfolded without a hint of tension or protest—purely an unexpected, light-hearted blip.

The match itself ended in a comfortable 3–1 win for the hosts.

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Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Igor Biscontini doubled the lead in the 48th, and Hamed Junior Traoré rounded off the win in the 90+3rd; Giorgi Tsitaishvili briefly halved the deficit for Metz in the 49th.

The victory lifts Marseille to 52 points, third in Ligue 1, while Metz stay 18th and bottom on 15 points.