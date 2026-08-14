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Video: An expert answers: Did Al-Hilal score their first Roshan goal from a refereeing error?

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
K. Benzema
Saudi Arabia
France

Karim Benzema scored the first goals for "the Boss" in the Saudi league

A refereeing expert has confirmed that Al-Hilal's first goal of the 2026-2027 Saudi Roshn League season, against Al-Faisaly, was correctly awarded.

Al-Hilal hosted newly promoted Al-Faisaly on Friday evening at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the first round of the competition.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute from the penalty spot. The referee pointed to the spot after checking the video technology, ruling that the ball had struck the hand of an Al-Faisaly defender inside the box.

Former Egyptian referee Mohamed Kamal Rousha backed Spanish official Jesus Gil, insisting Al-Hilal deserved the penalty.

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
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Neom SC
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Speaking to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Rousha said: "In the 18th minute, a valid penalty for Al-Hilal."

He explained: "The arm of Al-Shanqiti, Al-Faisaly's full-back, was outside the frame of the body and made it bigger, and it intercepted the path of the ball, and therefore it requires the awarding of a penalty."

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