The familiar scenario has returned to haunt Trent Alexander-Arnold. On a night of attacking brilliance, the England full-back still found himself at the centre of defensive criticism.

Real Madrid brushed Leganes aside 4-1 in their second friendly of pre-season, and the England man turned in a display of two halves. He set up much of the damage at one end. Yet the only goal that beat Los Merengues came from his flank, and it told the same old story.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" write that Alexander-Arnold showed again exactly why Madrid pushed to sign him. Jose Mourinho handed him complete attacking freedom, turning him into the most active and mobile player in the front line.

Three attacking contributions

Three of Real Madrid's four goals carried his fingerprints. First, he spotted the run of teammate Gonzalo Garcia and lofted a magical long pass from his own half, putting the young forward clean through to make it 2-0.

After the break, he thumped a rocket of a shot that spilled off the goalkeeper for Franco Mastantuono to bury. He then capped his night with a dangerous cross from the right that Leganes defender Ruben Pulido bundled into his own net, sealing the 4-1.

Those three moments sum up the enormous attacking gifts of the 27-year-old full-back. They also explain why Mourinho is so determined to keep him as a weapon down the right.

The defensive gap returns

Then came the moment Alexander-Arnold will not want to see again. Down his flank, Naim Garcia found acres of space to surge forward before curling a superb finish that kissed the post and dropped in. Leganes had their goal, and everyone was reminded of the Englishman's eternal weakness in one-on-one duels.

The timing could hardly have been more pointed. New rival Denzel Dumfries watched from the Valdebebas stands, just hours after passing his medical and completing a first training session in a Madrid shirt alongside Mendy and Thiago Pitarch.

The Dutchman brings something else entirely: more physical strength, sharper defending, better cover of spaces. They are the qualities Mourinho has always leaned towards.

His debut looms in the next friendly against Fiorentina, and the message of competition is now clear. Alexander-Arnold has proven he is a top-class attacking weapon. His next task is to prove his defensive worth and hold off the mounting pressure from Dumfries.