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Video: Al-Shanif: Al-Ittihad are a lost side and technically bankrupt

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood
Al Ittihad
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

What did the famous media personality say?

Khaled Al-Shanif came out swinging. The famous media personality launched a blistering attack on Al-Ittihad, targeting both the team and management after their shocking 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej in the opening round of the Roshn League.

Al-Shanif said on his programme "Dawrina Ghair": "Al-Ittihad has not changed from last season, a catastrophic showing in the first round. It is a lost side, technically bankrupt, and offers nothing new."

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"The management is catastrophic, the signings are non-existent, in addition to the group not adapting to one another, and I don't know how long this situation will continue?" he added.

He went on: "If I were an Al-Ittihad fan I would not attend the matches, as there are no indicators of any improvement in the situation, and may God help the supporters."

King Cup
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
King Cup
Jeddah crest
Jeddah
JED
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

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He concluded: "How did this team turn from a title contender into names without an identity? There must be some moves to save the club."

Al-Ittihad are enduring one of their worst spells since last season. Administrative turmoil, the departure of stars and poor technical levels have all dragged the club down.

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