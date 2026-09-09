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Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: Al-Ittihad star speaks for the first time about Ronaldo's "spying"

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad vs Al-Fayha
Al-Fayha
D. Pereira
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Pereira comments

Days after the amusing incident involving the two Portuguese players, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad star Danilo Pereira, the latter has spoken about what happened between them, and whether "the Don" managed to spy on the instructions of Al-Ittihad's coach.

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Nassr 2-1 last Saturday in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. During the match, Ronaldo moved close to Pereira and stood behind him to read a piece of paper sent by Al-Ittihad's technical staff to make some tactical adjustments. His actions sparked a huge wave of mockery after the match, especially following the Global Club's defeat.

Following Al-Ittihad's win over Al-Fayha yesterday, Tuesday, in round six by the same result, Pereira commented on the matter for the first time.

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The Al-Ittihad player told Al-Riyadiah newspaper, first about the Al-Fayha match: "It was not an easy match at all. We had only two days to recover (after the Al-Nassr match), but we came here to win the match."

On what happened between him and Ronaldo, he said: "He was behind me and he did indeed read what was written on the paper, but there is no problem, it was only about tactics."

The win extended Al-Ittihad's run and lifted them up to third place with 14 points, one behind leaders Al-Hilal and runners-up Al-Qadsiah.

Read also: A lost coach and a street-level defence: Al-Ahly fans lament after the disastrous start to the season
Read also: Maresca stunned by Bouaddi's performance: I expected what he did from Haaland or Diaz
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