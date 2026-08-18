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Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: Al-Ittihad begin their King's Cup campaign with a big win

Al Najma vs Al Ittihad
Al Najma
Al Ittihad
King Cup
Saudi Arabia

Al-Ittihad are into the last 16 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. They brushed aside Al-Najma 3-0 on Tuesday, dominating from start to finish and sealing qualification with a commanding display.

George Ilenikhena opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Latching onto a through ball from Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, he fired left-footed into the top corner of Al-Najma's goal.

Al-Najma tried to hit back with a flurry of shots, but Predrag Rajković dealt with everything they threw at him. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, were forced into an early change in the 27th minute, Jan-Carlo Simić limping off through injury and Ahmed Al-Julaidan replacing him.

Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

Back came Ilenikhena for the second in the 38th minute, drilling a low shot from outside the box into the right corner. Al-Ittihad went in at the break two goals to the good.

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Danilo Pereira made it three in the 51st minute. He nodded home from close range after Muath Faqihi's delivery from a corner.

Ahmed Al-Ghamdi thought he had a fourth in the 58th minute, only for the referee to rule it out after a VAR check.

Al-Najma went close to pulling one back. João Novais rattled the post in the 79th minute, then Rajković turned away another effort from Ahmed Al-Baddakh.

From there, Al-Ittihad saw out the game comfortably. A clean sheet, three goals and a place in the last 16 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

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