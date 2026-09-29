Musab Al-Shaqsi's celebration after scoring the goal that clinched Oman's 3-1 win over Kuwait on Tuesday left everyone stunned, in the final round of Group One matches at the Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". His moment of joy nearly cost the Reds their place in the semi-finals.

The equation was simple. Beat Kuwait, and hope Saudi Arabia saw off Iraq, and Oman were through, even if it came down to superiority in the fair play column.

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They got both results. But Al-Shaqsi ripped off his shirt after scoring that third goal in the 84th minute, picking up a yellow card that dragged Oman level with Iraq on everything: goals, points, 4 apiece, and fair play.

Left with no other option, the organising committee turned to the final tie-breaker: a draw. The decision infuriated the majority of Oman's fans and several of the country's former stars, who pinned the blame squarely on Al-Shaqsi for putting qualification at risk.

Omani football legend and former goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi took aim at the player during his analysis on Abu Dhabi Sports, speaking before the draw was carried out: "You scored a very beautiful goal, and great joy, then you take off your shirt!" His dismay at the booking was plain.









Al-Habsi noted that Al-Shaqsi had done everything right before that blunder. The rest of the analysts joined in to stress just how hard the situation had become, given Oman had clawed their way back from way off the pace, with everyone tipping Iraq to reach the semi-finals alongside Saudi Arabia.

Once the organisers had checked the referee's report and confirmed Oman and Iraq were level on every criterion, they carried out the draw. It handed the semi-final ticket to Oman.