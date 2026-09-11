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Al Shabab vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: Al-Deayea shocks Yassine Bounou with a surprise statement

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Y. Bounou
Saudi Arabia
Morocco

What did the veteran goalkeeper say?

Al-Hilal legend Mohammed Al-Deayea has dealt a shock to the club's Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou ahead of the clash with Al-Taawoun, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Read also.. After the Bounou shock.. Koulibaly and Al-Owais get Al-Hilal into trouble against Neom

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Bounou will miss the Al-Taawoun clash. He picked up the injury before the Neom match in the last round, a game "the Boss" lost 0-2.

Al-Deayea addressed the issue on the programme "Doreena Ghair": "Al-Hilal will not be affected by Bounou's absence in the clash with Al-Taawoun, as we have Mohammed Al-Owais, the Saudi national team goalkeeper."

Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

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He added: "Al-Owais has great abilities. It is true he was criticised in the last match, but he remains a top goalkeeper and will give us great strength in the coming period."

He concluded: "Al-Hilal is not affected by the absence of anyone in goal, and I hope we achieve a win against Al-Taawoun."

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