Video: Al-Buraikan: We won one title and the second remains

Saudi Arabia striker Firas Al-Buraikan hailed his side's Gulf Cup triumph at "Gulf 27" as a source of pride and honour for players and fans alike.

His second goal in Tuesday evening's 2-0 win over the UAE in the final sealed Saudi Arabia's return to the Gulf Cup summit for the first time since 2003.

"What happened is a source of pride and honour," Al-Buraikan told "Asharq Al-Awsat", adding that "all the tournament matches were difficult, but we made them easy", as he put it.









"God willing, what is to come will be better," he continued. "We all aspired to this title, and we still have another tournament ahead." He was referring to the 2027 Asian Cup, which the Kingdom will host early next year.

Asked to pick out his finest goal of the tournament, Al-Buraikan replied: "My goal against Oman." He did not specify which, having scored twice against the Omanis, before insisting his finest moment was "being crowned Gulf Cup champions".

Three goals earned Firas Al-Buraikan the award for best player at Gulf 27.