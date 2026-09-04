Video: Al-Ahli thrash Al-Riyadh with five goals in the Roshn League

Al-Ahli thrashed Al-Riyadh 5-0 today, Friday, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Three goals up by half-time, Al-Ahli struck first through an Ivan Toney penalty in the 16th minute. Spertsyan doubled the lead in the 43rd, and Francisco Trincao made it three deep into stoppage time.





Toney grabbed his second and Al-Ahli's fourth from the spot in the 61st minute. Nayef Masoud completed the rout with the fifth in the 87th.

The win lifts Al-Ahli to fourth in the Roshn League on 9 points. Al-Riyadh stay 12th with 4.



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