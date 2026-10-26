The Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid boiled over in stoppage time on Sunday.

Clinging to a 2-1 lead, Real Madrid won a foul in favour of Kylian Mbappé that sparked protests and a flurry of heated verbal exchanges.

Things turned uglier near a corner. Karim Adeyemi and Jude Bellingham squared up, and teammates rushed in to pull them apart.

According to "Foot Mercato", the standout moment came from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian sprinted out of his penalty area and charged the length of the pitch to help break up the melee.

It capped a thrilling finish to a Clásico that Real Madrid won, leaving the Camp Nou with three precious points in the title race.







