In one of the strangest sponsorship deals in English football, Durex, the company specialising in making condoms, has decided to back Woodley United, enlisting the former Premier League manager Sean Dyche in a tongue-in-cheek advertising campaign that caught the eye and sparked a flurry of engagement online.

The 55-year-old appeared alongside the football influencer Steve Bracknell, kitted out in a blue tracksuit bearing the company's logo, in comedic scenes where he tries to drag the amateur side back towards success.

During one scene, Dyche gathered the players in a circle, saying: "Lads, we've still got a long, hard season ahead of us, but the most important thing of all is to enjoy it."

His advice did not stop there. He urged his players to take their time and enjoy the training sessions, then handed out Durex products to them at the end of the session as "homework" within the satirical campaign.

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Dyche is currently without a club. His most recent spell, at Nottingham Forest, lasted just 114 days after he replaced Ange Postecoglou last October, with his contract running until the summer of 2027.

The former Burnley and Nottingham Forest manager has returned to the training ground through a different door this time, with Durex recruiting him to deliver satirical content that blends football and advertising.

Social media lapped it up. The video surpassed one million views within a few hours of going up in collaboration with the company's British account, drawing thousands of comments that praised the British sense of humour behind the idea.

All of this comes with Woodley United struggling on the pitch, having picked up only 10 points in their first 14 league matches to sit nineteenth out of 22 teams.

The results may not be going as the club would like, but Durex's sponsorship and Dyche's involvement have handed the team a dose of attention off the pitch. The unconventional deal has made the tenth-tier club the talk of followers across England.