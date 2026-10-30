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Video: a major blow strikes Al-Ittihad before the Asian battle against Al-Ain!

Abha vs Al Ittihad
Abha
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain
Al-Ain
AFC Champions League Elite
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

The Doyen faces a difficult task

Al-Ittihad suffered an early blow against Abha on Friday evening, in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League, when one of their key players went down with a sudden injury that tore up the coaching staff's plans inside the opening minutes.

The timing could hardly have been worse for "the Dean", who face an important continental clash against the UAE's Al Ain next Monday in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. Concern now hangs over the player's readiness for that fixture.

Read also: He returned to take revenge: Ronaldo breaks Toni's record and closes in on Youssef En-Nesyri

Just 8 minutes into the Abha match, Colombian midfielder Richard Rios went down after a strong tackle from an opponent. He hit the pitch in evident pain.

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ITT

ITT

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

Rios could not continue. He left the field in tears, struggling to walk normally, forcing German manager Jens Wissing into an early substitution.

On came Ahmed Al-Ghamdi in place of the Colombian as Wissing reshaped his side to see out the match. The coaching staff now wait on details of the injury and an assessment of his condition over the coming hours.

Coming just days before the Asian clash against Al Ain, the injury casts real doubt over whether Rios will feature. Medical tests will determine the nature of the problem, the length of his absence and whether he can make the continental fixture.

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