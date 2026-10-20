Video: a kick ignites chaos after Al-Nassr's win: violent clash with a Neom official!

Chaos erupted after Al-Nassr's clash with Neom. The final whistle gave way to a heated altercation between officials from both camps, one that boiled over into a physical assault and stole the spotlight from a match Al-Nassr edged by a single goal.

Widely circulated footage captured a confrontation between a Neom official and his Al-Nassr counterpart before the Neom man kicked out at him. Tension gripped the pitch, prompting several of those present to step in, separate the pair and stop things escalating further.

All of this followed a tense, keenly contested encounter settled by that solitary goal. The flashpoint came moments after the whistle, a verbal row spilling into physical contact right in front of the photographers' lenses.

Social media accounts quickly shared the footage, sparking huge reaction to the post-match scenes. Any official explanation of what triggered the clash, and whatever punishments might follow, remains to be seen.

Al-Nassr had taken the points through Portugal's Joao Felix, who struck in the 61st minute to seal a hard-fought win in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. Both sides spurned plenty of chances along the way.

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Victory lifted Al-Nassr to 22 points and third place, two behind Al-Hilal and three adrift of Al-Qadsiah. Neom stay on 16 points in sixth.

Next up for Al-Nassr is a trip to Al-Faisaly on Friday 23 October, followed by a home date with Al-Khaleej on 29 October and an away fixture at Al-Hazem on 5 November. A run of games in which they'll aim to keep picking up points and reeling in the sides above them.



