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Al Shabab vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Video: a goal in every match, Watkins gives Ruben Neves an exceptional start with Al-Hilal

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
O. Watkins
R. Neves
Saudi Arabia
England
Portugal

The Portuguese midfielder continues to shine

England forward Ollie Watkins, the Al Hilal striker, gave his team-mate, Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, a fine start with the team this season.

Al Hilal travelled to Al Taawoun today, Saturday, at the latter's stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Watkins opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Latching on to a long ball from Ruben Neves, the England striker bore down alone on goal before skilfully placing it into the net.

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That strike marked the eighth goal Neves has contributed to for Al Hilal this season, in his eighth match across all competitions. An involvement in every game.

The Portuguese midfielder has scored 5 goals, 3 of them in the Roshn League and 2 in the King's Cup, making him the team's top scorer so far this season. He has also chipped in with 3 assists.

Neves ranks among Al Hilal's most prominent stars since his move to the club in the summer of 2023 from Wolverhampton, where he played 142 matches, scoring 26 goals and providing 37 assists.

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