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Diriyah v Al Taawoun - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: A few metres from the historic throne: Hamdallah strips Al-Soma of another record

Al Diriyah vs Al-Taawoun
Al Diriyah
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Pro League
A. Hamdallah
S. Al-Dawsari
O. Al Somah
Saudi Arabia
Morocco
Syria

The Moroccan star matches a rare achievement by the Syrian star and Salem Al-Dawsari

Morocco star Abderrazak Hamdallah has continued to build on his remarkable career in Saudi Arabia, achieving a new milestone on Saturday in the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Clayton Diandy had put the hosts ahead in the 50th minute of Al-Taawoun's ninth-round clash with Al-Diriyah. Hamdallah hauled his side level 16 minutes later.

Opta data now makes Hamdallah the player who has scored against the most different teams in Saudi Pro League history.

That puts him alongside Syria's Omar Al-Somah and Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari. All three have found the net against 27 different sides in the competition.

Four clubs have taken him there. Al-Nassr first, then Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab, before his switch to the "Sugar of Qassim" in the last summer transfer window.

Hamdallah and Al-Somah's battle: a new step

His goal against Al-Diriyah also took him top for total goal contributions. Hamdallah now has 184: 159 goals and 25 assists. Al-Somah stops at 183, made up of 161 goals and 22 assists.

There's more. Hamdallah has revived the race to become the Saudi Pro League's all-time top scorer, reaching his 159th goal in Saudi Arabia today. Three more and he breaks Al-Somah's record to take sole possession of top spot.

Read also: Salah the closest: Haaland imposes a harsh reality on the Premier League's scorers

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