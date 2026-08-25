Video: a decisive brace, Mane defies VAR against Al-Ettifaq

Referee Mohammed Al-Huwaish disallowed an Al-Nassr goal against Al-Ettifaq on Tuesday at the hosts' stadium in the third round of the Saudi Roshn League, ruling it out after a VAR review.

It happened in the 53rd minute. Kingsley Coman found Joao Felix, who took the ball on the right and drove into the box before squaring for Sadio Mane. The striker, waiting in front of goal, fired into the net.

Al-Huwaish stopped the celebrations and went to the monitor. He chalked the goal off, penalising Coman for offside at the start of the move that led to the assist.

A successful duo

Al-Nassr kept coming. They pulled one back when Joao Felix and Sadio Mane repeated the same swift counter-attack, and this time it counted. In the 74th minute Felix collected the ball and slipped it to Mane, who surged clear, cut through the Al-Ettifaq defence, closed in on goal and lashed a powerful shot into the net.

The goal dragged Al-Nassr back into a game that had slipped away. Al-Ettifaq had raced into a two-goal lead, cashing in on their opponents' numerical disadvantage after goalkeeper Bento was sent off in the 12th minute.