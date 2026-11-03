Video: a crushing victory: Villarreal collapse against the Paris storm

Paris Saint-Germain tore Villarreal apart in a crushing 6-0 win, racing into a four-goal lead inside the opening 17 minutes before adding two more after the break. João Neves and Fabián Ruiz ran the show, while teenager David Boly marked his night with a first Champions League goal.

Neves got the ball rolling in the ninth minute, pouncing on a rebound inside the box after a corner.

A Péter Gulácsi error handed Paris their second three minutes later. Magnes Akliouche seized on the mistake and teed up Désiré Doué, who swept it home.

Senny Mayulu made it three in the 13th minute, following in after Villarreal failed to clear a Neves effort.

Fabián Ruiz struck the fourth in the 17th minute, gobbling up a loose ball in the area after Achraf Hakimi's attempt.

Villarreal looked for a way back but found nothing before the interval. Their best moment came in stoppage time, Ayoze Pérez forcing a save from Matvey Safonov for the home side's first shot on target.

The visitors swapped Nicolas Pépé for Sergi Cardona at the break, yet Paris kept coming. Ruiz grabbed his second and his side's fifth in the 50th minute, collecting a pass from Vitinha, slipping past Renato Veiga and firing through Gulácsi's legs.

Luis Enrique freshened things up as the half wore on, sending on Mika Godts and Ferran Torres in the 60th minute, then Lucas Beraldo, Quentin Ndjantou and David Boly in the 74th.

Boly needed just four minutes to get in on the act. The youngster latched onto a Neves pass, charged into the box and shot from a tight angle, the ball deflecting off Renato Veiga and nestling in the net in the 78th minute.

Referee's cards flew in too. Santi Comesaña, Santiago Mouriño, Sergi Cardona, Alberto Moleiro and Quentin Ndjantou all went into the book. Villarreal made their final change in the 79th minute, Pau Navarro replacing Alex Freeman, and the game drifted to the whistle with the Parisians basking in an emphatic win.