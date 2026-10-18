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Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

"Video": a clear assault ignored by the referee, as a Betis player slaps Yamal without punishment

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
G. Lo Celso
L. Yamal
Spain
Argentina

Major refereeing controversy

A Spanish press report on Sunday revealed a major surprise concerning the match between Barcelona and Real Betis.

De Burgos Bengoetxea took charge of Barcelona's 5-2 win over Real Betis in the ninth round of La Liga.

Refereeing controversy dominated the afternoon, and Betis in particular were left furious.

Moroccan star Abde Ezzalzouli had just pulled Betis back to 3-2 when Facundo Bernal lost his temper and assaulted Yamal. Straight red.

It all started with Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles trying to haul Fermin Lopez to his feet in unpleasant fashion, the Barcelona player in pain on the pitch after a challenge for the ball.

Yamal stepped in to defend his team-mate. Bernal grabbed him by the neck and struck him twice in the face with his head, and the referee sent him off.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" said: "The full sequence of events that led to Facundo Bernal's dismissal leaves no room for doubt, despite the noise from the huge crowd of San Lorenzo fans or the complaints of coach Pellegrini."

"Not only should Facundo have been sent off, but there was also a treacherous shove from Lo Celso on Lamine Yamal," the Catalan newspaper continued.

It explained: "When Bernal pushed Lamine, Yamal responded to him, then the Betis player delivered two headbutts, while Lo Celso took the opportunity to slap the Barcelona player with a slap that went unpunished."

It stressed: "The DAZN footage leaves no room for doubt. They can carry on shouting now."

Mundo Deportivo built their case on a video clip published by the DAZN network.



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