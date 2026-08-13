Versatile: Manchester City officially renew their star's contract until 2031

Manchester City announced on Thursday the renewal of the contract of one of their most prominent stars until the summer of 2031.

Manchester City said in an official statement: "Jeremy Doku has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City, extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031."

The Belgian winger has grown into one of the most talented and exciting wide players in the Premier League since arriving from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2023.

Blistering pace, superb ball control, sharp dribbling and an eye for goal have made Doku a key figure in City's line-up.

So far, the 24-year-old has featured in 131 matches for the club and scored 22 goals.

He has shown his versatility too, filling in on the right wing and even through the middle alongside his preferred spot on the left.

His displays helped City land five major honours in that time: the Premier League title, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Club World Cup and the FA Community Shield.

One of Belgium's most important internationals, Doku has 48 caps and helped his country reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Doku's statement after renewing his contract

Signing the new deal, Doku spoke of his delight and his excitement at playing his part in City's pursuit of more silverware under recently appointed coach Enzo Maresca.

Jeremy Doku said: "I've enjoyed my time at City so far, so to get the chance to stay for longer is a great feeling."

He continued: "This club means a lot to me. I've developed as a player and as a person. I feel settled here, and I know I'm getting better every day thanks to the work the staff do here."

He went on: "It's hard to explain how much this club gives to help players. I don't take that for granted, and it makes me better."

Jeremy added: "With Enzo here now, I'm really excited for the new season. His style of football is the kind we love, and that's exciting for the players."

He pointed out: "The City fans are also a major reason for me signing this new contract. I feel their love and support, and that means a lot to me. I want to focus on achieving the success they deserve."