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A brace against Fiorentina takes the prodigy in Juric's side to 11 league goals, with Inter keeping a close eye on him.

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Gustavo Varela put on a show with Inter watching. Tonight, sporting director Dario Baccin was at the Brianteo to watch Monza-Fiorentina and the Portuguese forward led his side to a 3-0 win: two goals, including one with a superb backheel, another outstanding performance and his 11th league goal. In his first Serie A season, he is second in the scoring charts behind only Donyell Malen.

RECORD-BREAKING NUMBERS: 11 goals in 12 Serie A appearances, rising to 13 in 12 matches when the Coppa Italia is included. It has been a stunning start in Italy for the Portuguese forward, born in 2005, who is of Cape Verdean descent. He came through Benfica's youth ranks and arrived from the club in the summer, having also spent a loan spell at Gil Vicente in Portugal. He is already worth €40 million after becoming the third player to reach double figures for goals in his first 11 Serie A appearances in the last 50 years, after Vincenzo Montella in 1997 and Diego Milito in 2008.

HOW MUCH HE COSTS: Ivan Juric reiterated his position: "If they bring us €50 million in January and we rebuild the squad, that's fine by me." Monza announced Varela's permanent signing on 27 July 2026 for €3.5 million, and the forward signed a contract until 30 June 2030: six months later, he is already worth ten times as much. Varela is primarily a centre-forward but can also play alongside another striker.

WHO WANTS HIM: Several Serie A clubs have taken notice of his performances. It was against Inter that he made his debut and scored his first Serie A goal, showing a true striker's instinct. Inter have watched him regularly, and this is not Baccin's first visit to Monza's stadium to scout him. AC Milan had also put him on their shortlist for January, seeing him as a capable back-up to his compatriot Goncalo Ramos. Amorim is a compatriot too. If he carries on like this, Varela may have little more than a month left at Monza.