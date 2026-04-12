Second-placed Feyenoord travel to third-placed NEC on Sunday. Robin van Persie has finalised his starting XI for the De Goffert showdown. Kick-off for this Vriendenloterij Eredivisie top-of-the-table clash is set for 14:30.

Timon Wellenreuther will captain the side and start in goal for the Rotterdammers. Mats Deijl, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Thijs Kraaijeveld and Jordan Lotomba make up the back line, while Gernot Trauner returns to the bench for the first time in ages.

Oussama Targhalline, Luciano Valente and Jakub Moder anchor the midfield, while the injured In-beom Hwang and Sem Steijn remain sidelined.

Anis Hadj Moussa, sidelined last week against FC Volendam, is now fit to start. Tobias van den Elshout, who recently extended his De Kuip deal, will make his first-team debut on the left wing. Ayase Ueda, the Eredivisie’s top scorer with 22 goals, leads the attack, while Raheem Sterling begins on the bench.

NEC line-up: Cretazz; Dasa, Sandler, Kaplan; Ouaissa, Sano, Nejasmic, Önal; Chery, Lebreton; Linssen

Feyenoord line-up: Wellenreuther; Deijl, Watanabe, Kraaijeveld, Lotomba; Targhalline, Valente, Moder; Hadj Moussa, Ueda, Van den Elshout.